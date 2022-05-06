Matisse Thybulle's 2022 NBA Playoff run hasn't been going as desired. After earning a spot in the Sixers' starting lineup for the majority of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Thybulle has struggled to get himself back there.

When the Sixers found out they would play the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, they knew Thybulle's vaccination status would deem him a part-time player for the seven-game series.

At that point, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers chose to roll with Danny Green in the starting lineup during home and away games so the team wouldn't have to continue making changes every time they went home or hit the road.

Green had himself a solid showing in the first round. However, the same couldn't be said for Thybulle. Thybulle averaged three points, one rebound, and a block in 14 minutes of action in the three games he played.

There was a belief that when Thybulle could become a full-time player again, he would look more comfortable on the floor once again. Two games into the second-round series against the Miami Heat, that hasn't been the case.

In 35 minutes of action through two games, Thybulle has contributed two points off the bench on the offensive end. On defense, he collected two steals and two blocks as a minus-10 on the floor.

Although Thybulle has looked lost more often than not throughout the Sixers' first eight postseason games so far this year, Doc Rivers left Game 2 in Miami encouraged as he thought Thybulle looked a lot better defensively.

“I thought today he was good," said Rivers on Wednesday. "I thought today he looked like Matisse again. Moving forward, that’s a good sign for us.”

Sixers' veteran forward Tobias Harris has worked closely with Thybulle since the former first-round pick joined the team in 2019. When asked what he thinks about Thybulle's recent struggles, Harris assumed that the circumstances of the young wing's playing status in the first round have made the situation challenging.

“It hasn’t been easy," said Harris. "Just the last series with him not being able to play on the road." While Harris understands what contributed to Thybulle's struggles in the playoffs, he also left Game 2 feeling good about what he saw from the young veteran on the defensive end.

"I think tonight his effort was huge out there guarding Herro," Harris continued. "You saw him getting into his groove of where he was and what he does for our team. I just think game after game, he’s going to build up that confidence as well.”

The Sixers need everybody to be on the same page in Game 3, so they avoid falling into a 3-0 hole on Friday night. While Thybulle's offensive value has always been a question mark, his defense could disrupt the Heat and allow the Sixers to have more opportunities to score in transition.

"Defensively, I saw a lot of energy from him," Harris explained. "The impact that he brings on that end for us is huge. We’re gonna need him this whole series, especially when we’re back at home trying to get a W.”

