Kristaps Porzingis Reacted to Joel Embiid's Injury on Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was off to a hot start in Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards. After missing Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls due to contact tracing, the four-time All-Star entered Friday's game with a chip on his shoulder.

Through the first two quarters, Embiid checked in for just under 15 minutes. During that time on the floor, the big man drained six of his nine field-goal attempts and converted all six of his free throws for a total of 19 points.

When he came out in the second half, Embiid wouldn't slow down as he kept his foot on the gas and continued playing aggressively. Unfortunately, that backfired a little over five minutes into the third quarter.

As Embiid went up for a big dunk, he was met with a little bit of contact and had an awkward landing. Immediately, the big man fell to the floor and grabbed at his knee. After the game stopped, Philly's medical staff rushed over and helped Embiid up.

Although he managed to walk off the court and back to the locker room on his own power, Embiid had a noticeable limp. At that point, fans and other players around the league, such as Dallas Mavericks star, Kristaps Porzingis, took to Twitter to react.

Porzingis is no stranger to knee injuries himself. Therefore, he can surely sympathize with Embiid, who also had his fair share of setbacks due to knee injuries.

The good news is, Embiid dodged a major injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the four-time All-Star's MRI came back clean. With no structural damage suffered, Embiid will likely only miss a couple of weeks.

