Three Members of the Sixers Franchise Test Positive for COVID-19

As of late, the NBA has seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases. It all started last Wednesday over in Oklahoma City when the Jazz and the Thunder's matchup was canceled, as a member of the Jazz ended up testing positive for the coronavirus.

Once the Sixers wrapped up their matchup against the Detroit Pistons in Philly, NBA commissioner Adam Silver decided to make a no-brainer decision by postponing the season until further notice.

Considering the Pistons had just played the Jazz a few nights prior to Wednesday's matchup in Philadelphia, the Sixers wanted to eventually arrange a test for players, coaches, and other essential personnel that might've made contact with players.

For the last week, the organization has been in quarantine. And just this past Monday, it was reported that everybody that could potentially be at risk was tested for the coronavirus. On Thursday, the team confirmed three members tested positive with an official statement from the organization.

"The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately."

"Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other test results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.  Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.""The health of our players, staff, fans, and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support."

To respect the privacy of the individuals who were affected, the team elected to not reveal who tested positive. So at this time, it's unclear if it was a player, coach, or a staffer. Regardless of whether it was a player or not, the Sixers' roster is still expected to remain in quarantine for at least the next week.

