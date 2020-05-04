All76ers
Report: MGM Resorts in Las Vegas Made a Proposal to NBA for Potential Return

Justin Grasso

When the NBA. first shut down operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioner Adam Silver didn't postpone the season with the intent to cancel it entirely. There still may be a chance the 2019-2020 NBA season doesn't crown a champion, but the league isn't going to give up just yet. 

At this point, there seems to be a lot of options on the table left for the NBA. Adam Silver won't rule anything out. As we read between the lines, though, the most realistic scenario for a return back to action is skipping straight to an altered playoff scenario while keeping players quarantined in one city and having teams perform at a neutral site without fans in attendance.

When that idea was floated around a month ago, it seemed Las Vegas, Nevada was the most realistic landing spot for a quarantined NBA., And now, M.G.M. Resorts International is trying to make it into a reality, according to The New York Times.

"M.G.M. Resorts International, the company that has ownership stakes in more than a dozen hotel-casinos in Las Vegas, has pitched several sports leagues, including the N.B.A., W.N.B.A., N.H.L., and M.L.S., on an audacious proposal to house their athletes and necessary support staff to hold their seasons on a quarantined block on the Las Vegas Strip."

"According to a proposal deck sent to the N.B.A. and the W.N.B.A., which The New York Times reviewed, M.G.M. envisions a fully quarantined campus, essentially one full block of the Las Vegas Strip, where players would live and play out whatever schedule the leagues want. The athletes would be joined by their families, league, and broadcast media employees, as well as the staff and vendors needed to serve them, with access to lounges, spas, restaurants, and all the other perks the resorts, offer (yes, even gambling)."

M.G.M.'s proposal is an intriguing one, but they can't offer the essential factor the NBA needs to return to action -- that's mass testing for COVID-19. Unless the NBA gets its hands-on 'tens of thousands of tests,' there's a good chance the league won't return to action. And if the NBA does get the supplies it needs for testing players, Vegas isn't a sure landing spot just yet.

[RELATED: NBA Advised Teams Not to Test for COVID-19 on Asymptomatic Players]

Not only did Vegas' Mayor leave a lousy impression on league power brokers after a controversial interview on CNN, but Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is reportedly on the NBA's radar as well. While the key factor of getting testing supplies still leaves a large question mark surrounding the return of basketball this year, at least it's known the NBA has multiple cities, who are eager to host the remainder of the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

