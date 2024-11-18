Miami Heat Get Major Injury Upgrade vs 76ers on Monday
After getting the last two days off, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court on Monday night to face the Miami Heat. The Sixers could miss their star center Joel Embiid, who has appeared in just two games this year.
On Miami’s side, they’ve been waiting for the return of Jimmy Butler.
The former Sixers star has been battling an ankle sprain lately and hasn’t been on the court. The last time he suited up for the Heat was back on November 8, when Miami visited the Denver Nuggets.
During that game, Butler checked in for just seven minutes. He left the game after scoring two points off of two shots. Since then, he’s missed the Heat’s last three games.
Will Butler Return vs the Sixers?
The Heat are fortunate to have Butler available to play on Monday. The star forward has been upgraded on the injury report ahead of the matchup.
The Heat are wrapping up a tough road trip, which spanned five games. On Sunday night, the Heat wrapped up their trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Without Butler, the Heat found success against the Pacers with a 13-point victory. They are now 2-1 on the year in games that Butler doesn’t play.
When Butler was on the court earlier this season, Miami won three of their first eight games of the season. Butler averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
The Sixers and the Heat are set to tip at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.