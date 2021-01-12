News
Search

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out vs. Sixers on Tuesday

The Miami Heat won't have Jimmy Butler and several other key members of the team on Tuesday against the Sixers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers have been two of a few teams dealing with the unfortunate effects of playing basketball during a pandemic. Lately, the Sixers have had less than ten players available over the last two games.

On the other hand, Miami saw their game against the Boston Celtics get postponed on Sunday as they didn't have at least eight players to suit up. As the Heat and the Sixers are set to face off against each other on Tuesday, both teams will be extremely shorthanded once again.

For the Heat, they'll be without their top performer and leader, Jimmy Butler. Along with Butler, Miami will also play without Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn, and KZ Okpala due to health and safety protocol reasons related to COVID-19. 

In addition to those mentioned above, Miami also has three more players listed on the injury report as Myers Leonard is questionable with a shoulder strain, Kelly Olynyk is probable with a groin contusion, and Vincent Gabe is probable with knee soreness.

For the last two matchups, the Sixers have faced nearly fully healthy teams while they're playing shorthanded. On Tuesday, they find themselves a better match as the Heat are missing a good chunk of their key players, too. The Sixers could also get one of their stars back in the mix as Philly's head coach Doc Rivers teased a possible Ben Simmons return.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_15415645_168388689_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out vs. Sixers on Tuesday

USATSI_13846407_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Tuesday

USATSI_15414509_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Refuses to Make Excuses After Third-Straight Loss

Philadelphia 76ers guard sounds off on Donald Trump.
News

Sixers' Ben Simmons Likely to Return vs. Heat on Tuesday

USATSI_12695650_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: There's Another Twist in Ben Simmons' Absence

USATSI_15319304_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Doc Rivers Offers Update on Seth Curry

USATSI_15389831_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Wasn't Happy NBA Refused to Postpone Nuggets Matchup

USATSI_15422284_168388689_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Destroy Shorthanded Sixers on Monday Night