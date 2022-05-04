When the Miami Heat released their initial injury report ahead of the second-round series opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, it was loaded with key names, including Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro.

Most of Miami's questionable prospects played in Game 1. Fortunately for Miami, none of the setbacks they were battling prevented them from picking up a convincing 106-92 victory against the Sixers.

While the Heat didn't miss too many players in the first outing, they still have a crowded injury report going into Game 2.

Gabe Vincent, PJ Tucker, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Lowry, and Herro are all on the injury report once again ahead of Game 2. Similar to Monday's game, Lowry will miss the matchup due to a hamstring strain.

As for the rest, they are questionable.

What's Going on With Herro?

Before Game 1, the Heat listed Tyler Herro as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Although Herro was questionable going into the matchup and was deemed a game-time decision, he got the nod to play.

Herro was reportedly battling a setback, but he surely wasn't held back due to his illness. Leading the Heat in minutes off the bench, the Sixth Man of the Year flashed brilliance from beyond the arc as he nailed four of his six shots from deep.

In total, Herro went 9-17 from the field and 3-3 from the free-throw line to collect 25 points in 29 minutes. While Herro seemed fine after Game 1, he won't avoid the injury report as both teams prepare for Game 2.

Herro is no longer dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he remains on the injury report as he's now battling an ankle sprain. For the time being, Herro is questionable. Considering everything he was able to do on Monday night, the Sixers will likely enter Wednesday's game, expecting Herro to get the nod to play.

