The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are set to meet for Game 5 of their second-round series on Tuesday night. For the Heat, they’ll have a crowded injury report once again as a handful of their key contributors have been listed as questionable.

Among those on the report is the starting guard, Kyle Lowry. Ever since the Sixers and the Heat tipped off their series last week, Lowry has frequently been listed on the report as he’s been battling a hamstring strain all throughout the playoffs.

During Miami’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry missed the final two games of the series. Fortunately for the Heat, his absence wasn’t an issue as they managed to advance to the second round within five games.

When the Heat fired up the second-round series against Philly, Lowry was ruled out early in the first two games. Without the All-Star on the court, the Heat managed to take care of business as they Gott off to a 2-0 stat against the Sixers at home.

Miami was fortunate to get Lowry back in the mix for Game 3 on the road, but his presence couldn’t help the Heat overcome the return of Joel Embiid for the Sixers. A zero-point showing in Philadelphia from Lowry proved that the star guard is clearly not the best version of himself currently.

And although Lowry scored more points in Game 4, he still struggled from the floor as he drained just one of his ten shots from the field. After the game, Lowry indicated that his hamstring is still bothering him but hinted that he’d try his best to continue playing through it.

Considering Lowry’s been active in Games 3 and 4, it seemed there was a good chance he would appear on the court for Game 5. However, the Heat plan to hold him out for the third time in five games this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Joel Embiid Comes Up Short: According to a report, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award for the second season in a row. Once again, Sixers center Joel Embiid is expected to be considered the runner-up for the award. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

James Harden Lifts Sixers Past Heat: The Sixers took on the Miami Heat for the Game 4 matchup of their second-round series on Sunday night. With a big scoring night from James Harden, the Sixers managed to even the series score at two before going back to Miami. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.