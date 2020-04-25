All76ers
As Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Airs, a Kobe Bryant Documentary is Being Discussed

Justin Grasso

The NBA season might be on hold at the moment, but fortunately, ESPN was able to offer up the highly-anticipated Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' early. Many were aware that during Jordan's 1997-1998 season with the Chicago Bulls, camera crews had tons of access to Jordan and the Bulls for a future documentary.

And now that the final project is airing for all to see, it sparked up a conversation about former Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. Like Jordan, Bryant reportedly had a camera crew around during his version of 'The Last Dance.' 

The 2015-2016 season was Bryant's last in the NBA, and a former teammate of his, Larry Nance Jr., recently recalled seeing an unusual amount of cameras around for the entire year as he sat and watched Jordan's 'Last Dance.' 

So does that mean a Kobe Bryant documentary is in the works? Apparently so. According to a report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes, camera crews had "unparalleled access" in locker rooms, training rooms, the practice facility, and even the Lakers' charter plane that year. 

It didn't take Jordan's documentary to inspire a Kobe Bryant related projected. Per Holmes' report, Bryant's documentary was already in the editing stage as the future Hall of Famer planned to release the finished product years from now. 

While there's no actual plan to put out the Kobe Bryant documentary at the moment, it can be confirmed now that such a project exists and will one day surface for NBA fans to watch and remember the legend's final season in the league. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

