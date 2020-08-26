For the first time in seven years, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the market for a brand new head coach. This week, the organization did the inevitable and fired Brett Brown after the team got swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

As expected, the Sixers are going to search for the team's next leader carefully. So far, several candidates have emerged over the last couple of days. Some names include Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, Villanova head coach Jay Wright, former Kings coach Dave Joerger, and 76ers assistant Ime Udoka.

Now, another new candidate is being thrown in the mix. Associate head coach of the Golden State Warriors Mike Brown is reportedly on the Sixers' radar, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

On Tuesday night, Pompey speculated that there's some communication going on between Brown and the Sixers. At the moment, though, there are no plans for Brown to meet with the Sixers' front office or managing group officially.

Brown, who got his start as a San Antonio Spurs assistant under the legendary Greg Popovich, bounced around the NBA quite a bit beginning in 2000. After picking up an associate head coaching role in Indiana, the Cleveland Cavaliers came calling and offered Brown the head coaching position in 2005.

From then on, he picked up head coaching jobs for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers for a second time before eventually garnering his current role as Golden State's associate head coach in 2016. As a head coach, Brown possesses a regular-season record of 347-216, with a 47-36 playoff record.

