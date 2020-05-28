Mike Scott Says 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Has Major Potential

Philadelphia 76ers first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has a solid supporting cast. When the Sixers selected the defensive-minded wing out of Washington during the 2019 NBA Draft, the team knew they were getting a well-rounded young player who is eager to learn, which is something 76ers veteran Mike Scott appreciates.

While we've seen Thybulle take a lot of heat from his veterans on social media, understand it's all in good fun. It's normal for rookies to be hazed by fellow teammates during their first year. And Thybulle was no exception this season as players such as Tobias Harris and Mike Scott gave the rookie a hard time throughout the year.

But when it's time to issue credit to Thybulle, the rookie's teammates won't hesitate to talk him up. "Matisse is great, man," said Sixers veteran Mike Scott on Posted Up!. He's young, he's funny. His dry humor -- that's what I really love about him."

While Thybulle's personality has earned him the status of being a locker room and fan-favorite, the first-rounder's talent and willingness to learn as much as possible has impressed Mike Scott. "The great thing about him: he's smart, he wants to learn," Scott continued. "He asks a whole lot of questions. He's always trying to figure it out, and if he doesn't know, he's definitely going to ask. I told him: 'See what Tobias is doing? Follow Tobias.' That's going to be a good person for him to shadow."

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, Matisse Thybulle has remained close to Sixers' veteran forward, Tobias Harris. Like Scott, Harris likes to joke around with the rookie, but when it's time to get serious, he's been an excellent role model for Thybulle. While the former Washington guard still has a lot to learn in the NBA, at least the Sixers can feel comfortable knowing he's got a stable supporting cast around him.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_