All76ers
Top Stories
News

Mike Scott Says 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Has Major Potential

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has a solid supporting cast. When the Sixers selected the defensive-minded wing out of Washington during the 2019 NBA Draft, the team knew they were getting a well-rounded young player who is eager to learn, which is something 76ers veteran Mike Scott appreciates.

While we've seen Thybulle take a lot of heat from his veterans on social media, understand it's all in good fun. It's normal for rookies to be hazed by fellow teammates during their first year. And Thybulle was no exception this season as players such as Tobias Harris and Mike Scott gave the rookie a hard time throughout the year.

But when it's time to issue credit to Thybulle, the rookie's teammates won't hesitate to talk him up. "Matisse is great, man," said Sixers veteran Mike Scott on Posted Up!. He's young, he's funny. His dry humor -- that's what I really love about him."

While Thybulle's personality has earned him the status of being a locker room and fan-favorite, the first-rounder's talent and willingness to learn as much as possible has impressed Mike Scott. "The great thing about him: he's smart, he wants to learn," Scott continued. "He asks a whole lot of questions. He's always trying to figure it out, and if he doesn't know, he's definitely going to ask. I told him: 'See what Tobias is doing? Follow Tobias.' That's going to be a good person for him to shadow."

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, Matisse Thybulle has remained close to Sixers' veteran forward, Tobias Harris. Like Scott, Harris likes to joke around with the rookie, but when it's time to get serious, he's been an excellent role model for Thybulle. While the former Washington guard still has a lot to learn in the NBA, at least the Sixers can feel comfortable knowing he's got a stable supporting cast around him.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Scott Believes Kawhi Leonard Traveled Before Game 7 Buzzer

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard traveled before hitting his infamous buzzer-beater shot to knock the Sixers out.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Did former athlete Johan Hultin predict the coronavirus?

SI contributing writer, Michael McKnight breaks down the fascinating story of former athlete of the year John Hultin and why it's relevant to today's pandemic.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Begin Training Camp 2.0 in July

As the NBA works on a plan to get basketball back in action, the league reportedly projects the Philadelphia 76ers could begin training camp in July.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: A Decision to Return Not Expected This Week

Adam Silver will hold another Board of Governors call this week. Many expect the league to make a decision to continue the season, but that's reportedly not on the agenda.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Could a Dario Saric Reunion Happen?

Could the Philadelphia 76ers reunite with Dario Saric this summer?

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Talks Playing NBA Games Without Fans

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris discusses playing NBA games without fans this summer.

Justin Grasso

Where Does Ben Simmons, Allen Iverson Rank Among NBA's No. 1 Picks?

Recently, The Athletic created a power ranking involving the NBA's top No. 1 overall picks in history. Where does 76ers' Ben Simmons and Allen Iverson place?

Justin Grasso

76ers' Alec Burks Was Very Impressed With Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers' midseason trade acquisition Alec Burks recently talked about how impressed he was with Joel Embiid after getting traded to the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Open Camden Practice Facility Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly open their Camden-based practice facility on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Could Soon Return to Practice in New Jersey

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally permitted to return to their practice facility, which is located in Camden, New Jersey.

Justin Grasso