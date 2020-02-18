Mike Scott Hosted Sixers Fans for an NBA All-Star Watch Party This Past Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- When the NBA All-Star Break approaches, players tend to hit the road to either go home, go on vacation, or head to the location of the event. This year, the only Philadelphia 76ers to make it to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star festivities was third-year point guard Ben Simmons and fourth-year center, Joel Embiid.

All other Sixers players were free to do whatever they want. A handful of them made it known they were packing up and heading for warmer weather for the time being. One Sixers player, however, decided to stay back for the weekend.

Sixers' reserve forward Mike Scott has been a man of the people ever since he was traded to Philadelphia at the deadline last season. While he wasn't the star player in the package deal that landed the Sixers Tobias Harris from the Clippers -- Scott had no issues building up quite a unique fanbase for himself in Philly.

It all started with a technical foul roughly a year ago when Scott defended his superstar teammate, Ben Simmons, on the court. That's when Zainab Javed, a well-known member of Sixers Twitter, decided to throw out the words "Mike Scott Hive," while asking fellow Sixers fans if they are down to join. Initially, it seemed like a joke, but the name stuck and has now turned into a legitimate movement.

Throughout the course of the 2019-2020 season, the 'Mike Scott Hive' has made its presence known at Sixers games this year. As Javed and fellow members searched for ways to connect with one another offline, Scott's Hive swarmed the parking lots of the Wells Fargo Center for some pregame tailgating.

Although Scott could never actually attend the tailgates for obvious reasons, the people's champ figured out a way he could show love to all of them. Since Scott wouldn't be joining the All-Star festivities this past weekend in Chicago, he decided to team up with Red Bull Hoops to throw a Mike Scott Hive Appreciation Party in Philly.

The free event, to no surprise, sold out in less than 20 minutes when tickets became available earlier in February. With more than 100 of his strongest supporters in attendance, Scott showed up to hang out and help Red Bull host an All-Star watch party for all of his fans who showed face.

In addition to watching the main event at All-Star weekend, Scott partook in activities such as bowling, shooting pool, and playing foosball with his Hive. While Sunday's party wasn't the first time Scott showed face at an event with a theme dedicated to him, it was the first time he decided to launch an apparel line inspired by those who were with him.

In addition to his special announcement, the Hive came together to gift Scott with a pair of Nikes, which were signed by all of the members in attendance, who wanted to show the Sixers' veteran their appreciation for being one with the fanbase. It was a rare, but cool event involving a down to earth NBA player and his fans on Sunday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_