Last week the NBA released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. In doing so, teams around the league have had some interesting ways of teasing their upcoming fixtures.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, their announcement included key landmarks or aspects of culture throughout the different cities. For example, when teasing their matches against the Golden State Warriors, the Timberwolves tweeted out a picture of Jaylen Nowell on a beach near the Golden State Bridge.

When teasing their matches against the Sixers, Minnesota sent out a tweet captioned "We'll take ours wit wins" while showing a picture of Kyle Anderson with a german shepherd, a nod to the Eagles' Jason Kelce wearing a mask during the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs. Another reference to the City of Brotherly Love is Karl-Anthony Towns eating a cheesesteak while somewhere in Center City.

Last year against the Timberwolves, the Sixers lost at home after D'Angelo Russell carried the team through double overtime, ending the match with 35 points and eight assists.

Granted, the Sixers redeemed themselves as they cruised past Minnesota in their home area as James Harden made his Philadelphia debut, dropping 27 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds.

You can find the Sixers schedule for the upcoming season here, with the upcoming games against KAT and Rudy Gobert on Nov. 19, 2022, and March 7, 2022.

