Montrezl Harrell's Message to Hornets, Reacts to Joining Sixers

This summer hasn’t been easy for NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell. Following the 2021-2022 regular season, Harrell landed in legal trouble and faced felony charges of marijuana trafficking in Kentucky.

Fortunately for Harrell, the charges were reduced to misdemeanor possession months later. Once Harrell’s charges were knocked down, the veteran big man was expected to gain more interest in the free agency market as he searched for his next NBA home.

As expected, the Sixers paid close attention to Harrell’s situation. Since it became apparent Philadelphia was kicking around the idea of bringing in a veteran big man to play behind Joel Embiid, Harrell was an obvious candidate considering his familiarity with Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers, and even James Harden.

On Wednesday, Harrell agreed to a two-year deal with the Sixers. Following the first report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrell took to Twitter to react to joining the 76ers for next season.

Hours before Harrell and the Sixers were ready to make their agreement official, the veteran center made it known that his time with the Charlotte Hornets ended.

On Wednesday morning, the veteran big man posted a picture of himself donning a Hornets uniform on game night, bidding farewell to the organization.

“Blessed to have played for my home state,” Harrell tweeted regarding North Carolina. “It was only 20-25 games, but being back in the NC State was a blessing! Thanks.”

Harrell followed that tweet up with another message to his 166-plus thousand followers before he was ready to make it known he joined the Sixers.

“Since hearing the blessing of my name called on draft night, I have done my job plus more with the hand I been dealt and didn’t complain,” he tweeted.

Then, Harrell became a member of the Sixers after a stint with the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Harrell joins the 76ers for his ninth NBA season. Last year, he spent 46 games on the floor for the Wizards and 25 games with the Hornets. In total, Harrell averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists throughout the 2021-2022 season.

