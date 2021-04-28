Trae Young, Multiple Atlanta Hawks Out Wednesday vs. Sixers

After getting back to their winning ways on Monday, the Sixers will be back in action on Wednesday. They continue their homestand with a two-game mini-series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Similar to the Sixers, the Hawks are dealing with the injury bug themselves. They have multiple players listed on their injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup.

Two names that remain out for the Hawks are Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter. Reddish is dealing with right Achilles soreness, while Hunter is battling right knee soreness. Both have been out of action since February.

The biggest name out for the Hawks is guard Trae Young. He has missed the team's last three games due to a sprained left ankle.

Being without Young is a big loss for Atlanta as he is the focal point of the offense. So far this season, the All-Star guard has been averaging 25.3 PPG and 9.6 APG.

Another key name that might not take the floor for Atlanta is guard Kevin Huerter. The third-year player is currently listed as doubtful Wednesday due to a shoulder sprain.

Huerter has become an everyday rotation player for the Hawks in recent season. This season he is averaging 12.3 PPG and 3.5 APG.

While the Hawks still have some firepower at their disposal, the Sixers should make the most of this situation. Not having to deal with Young's offensive barrage makes life much easier to defend the rest of the supporting cast.

The Sixers can use this as a chance to continue getting back on track. After a string of tough opponents, they now have a chance to take two games from a depleted Hawks roster.

Taking care of business in this series is going to be crucial for the Sixers, with the number one seed still in arm's reach.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.