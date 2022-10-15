Skip to main content
Multiple Sixers Attended Phillies' Game 3 Win vs. Braves

A couple of Sixers were at Citizens Bank Park supporting the Phillies.

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been showing tons of support to their fellow pro teams in Philly. Last month, Sixers guard James Harden supported the Philadelphia Eagles at their home opener. 

Meanwhile, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has done a Philly sports tour as he’s attended Philadelphia Phillies, Union, and Flyers games. 

With the Phillies currently in the midst of their playoff run, they’ve gained plenty of support from the Sixers. Last week, when the Phillies upset the St. Louis Cardinals by knocking them out of the playoffs, Sixers center Joel Embiid showed excitement on Twitter.

Then as the Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves Friday night for a Game 3, Sixers veterans, Tobias Harris and Georges Niang were in attendance rooting for the home team at Citizens Bank Park.

Coming off of a tough 3-0 loss on the road, the Phillies surely didn’t disappoint in front of their home crowd on Friday. With a 9-1 victory over the Braves, the Phillies move to 2-1 in the series as they gear up for Game 4, which is set to take place on Saturday afternoon.

The support from Sixers players doesn’t stop on Friday. According to 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, he’ll be in attendance for Game 4, cheering on the Phillies as they look to advance in the postseason.

The first pitch is set to be thrown out at 2:07 PM ET. On Saturday afternoon. 

