76ers' Matisse Thybulle Will Wear Message on his Jersey for NBA's Restart

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle wants to encourage NBA fans to vote this fall. As the NBA plans to resume the 2019-2020 NBA season during such a critical time in the United States right now, Adam Silver and the league vowed to come up with ways to try and allow players to continue to use their platforms to spread messages.

One of the league's ideas involved letting players choose a statement to wear on the back of their jerseys throughout the remainder of the regular season and the NBA Playoffs. Per a report from Deadline, 29 social justice statements have been suggested and approved by the league. 

The reported list of approved social messages includes Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle seems to have taken a liken to the word "vote." According to Yahoo Sports' NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Thybulle is one of nine reported players choosing to wear a message on the back of their uniforms. 

While he seems to be the only Sixers player choosing to wear a statement at the moment, a couple of his teammates have publicly called out the NBA for its idea recently. Notably, Mike Scott, the team's veteran forward, referred to the NBA's statement on a jersey list as "terrible."

Regardless of what his teammates believe, Thybulle will still try to do all he can to encourage NBA fans to vote during the upcoming election. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

