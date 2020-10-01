SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA's Adam Silver Reiterates Prediction for Next Season's Start

Justin Grasso

Much like how it was back in March, the NBA is heading into next season without an idea of when the next season will tip-off. Typically, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA would be gearing up for training camp to start the season in October. This year, though, the NBA Finals have yet to conclude at this point.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the United States, the NBA cannot resume to action as they typically would. The league initially wanted to conduct the NBA Draft and free agency in mid-October following the Finals with the hopes of beginning the season on December 1, but that idea is already wiped out.

Instead, the NBA plans to draft on November 18, with the start of free agency still unclear at the moment. While the 2020-2021 NBA season could still begin in December, the first of the month is already ruled out, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. 

Back in the spring, when COVID-19 first shut the NBA down, Adam Silver refused to predict a timetable for the league's comeback until a concrete plan was in place. This time around, however, Silver seems more open to offering up specific predictions despite not having any real idea of when the NBA will tip-off next year.

"I've said previously that the earliest we would start at this point is Christmas," Silver said on Wednesday night before the 2020 NBA Finals tipped off. "[Christmas] has been a traditional tentpole day for the league, but it may come and go. I've also said the greater likelihood we'll start is in January."

The December 1 start date getting pushed back was disappointing, but hardly surprising. While January is still a long way from now, it's certainly not a nightmare scenario for the NBA; They will have a much better chance of resuming the season with the opportunity to get fans back in the stands by then. A January start isn't guaranteed, but it could end up being the best-case scenario for the league.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rivers is Clear 'Leading Candidate' for 76ers

Doc Rivers is the clear leading candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a recent report on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Haven't Extended Doc Rivers an Offer

With reports coming out stating Doc Rivers has emerged as the Philadelphia 76ers' top candidate, no offer has been made at this time.

Justin Grasso

Report: Rivers 'Swiftly Supplanted' D'Antoni as 76ers' Favorite

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for the team's next head coach, a recent report indicates Doc Rivers has surpassed Mike D'Antoni as the favorite.

Justin Grasso

Rivers Heads Home After Wrapping up Interview With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers headed home on Thursday morning after interviewing with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Ty Lue in a 'Strong Position' to Land Clippers Job

After firing Doc Rivers earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers are giving a good look to Ty Lue to fill in as the head coach potentially.

Justin Grasso

The Biggest Concern for Each 76ers Coaching Candidate

The Philadelphia 76ers have three top candidates left on the market. While they could all be solid additions, each coach has a big concern surrounding them.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Rivers, Lue, D'Antoni are Final Three Candidates

The latest wave of 76ers rumors regarding the head coach vacancy indicates that Doc Rivers, Ty Lue, and Mike D'Antoni are the final three candidates they will consider.

Justin Grasso

Bill Simmons Believes Sixers Will Land Doc Rivers

The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently predicted the Sixers will be the team that lands former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Former Clippers HC Doc Rivers to Meet With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is set to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers this week for the head coach vacancy.

Justin Grasso

How Desirable is 76ers' Coaching Vacancy?

There are over five coaching vacancies around the NBA, with the Philadelphia 76ers being one. Where does the Sixers job rank in comparison to the others?

Justin Grasso