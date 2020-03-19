NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Touches on Three Important Topics

Wednesday night officially marked the one-week anniversary of one of the toughest moments in basketball fan's lives. It was one week ago since the NBA shut down indefinitely. As the coronavirus spreads around the county -- and even around the NBA at this point -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver had no choice but to shut things down.

At this point, there isn't a sure return in sight for the league. Last Thursday, the first Board of Governors meeting was held, and NBA owners pushed for a 30-day hiatus. Later that night, Silver confirmed he would oblige, and the NBA would go on the extended break. When will it return? Well, that's what everybody is trying to figure out.

Once the 30-day break was announced, it became apparent that the month-long timetable was just a date to re-visit the topic, rather than resuming the NBA as scheduled. Initial reports stated a mid-June return could be in play. The latest update, however, made it sound like we would be lucky if the NBA came back before July.

Right now, everybody is in the unknown, as the United States attempts to isolate the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of that, all professional sports leagues are struggling to figure out when they can resume operations. In this case, the NBA is no different.

Just because there are no definitive answers right now, doesn't mean the commissioner is running scared from questions, though. Throughout this entire process over the past week, Adam Silver has been quite transparent with the situation. And on Wednesday night, he joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols for an interview to talk about what has been discussed throughout the last Board of Governors Meeting on Tuesday.

Could the Scheduling Format Permanently Change?

When NBA players take the court once again, it will be during times when the league would typically be over already. Games will be played throughout the entire summer. Just because we're technically experiencing an offseason here, doesn't mean the NBA will shorten what will become the actual offseason.

If the league plays into August, it's doubtful the NBA comes back for the 2020-2021 season in October as usual. Instead, the NBA could be back in December. One owner previously suggested that's how it should be every year anyway, so it is something that Silver has had to look into. Could this temporary change become a permanent one?

The commissioner wouldn't rule it out. He labeled it as a possibility while stating it is something "we're always talking about."

Will Fans be in the Stands When the Game Comes Back?

Before the NBA went on hiatus, the league considered playing games in empty arenas during the first Board of Governors Meeting. As we know, it didn't happen. It's probably safe to assume the NBA won't make the same mistake twice.

Whenever the game comes back, it sounds like there's a good chance everything will slowly get eased back to normal. Without packing tens of thousands of fans in an arena, the NBA can prevent becoming an even that may help spread COVID-19. Plus, fewer people means more control over what happens.

Silver won't say for sure, but it sounds like there's a better chance of NBA games being played without fans when the league resumes, rather than playing with.

Last But Not Least. . . Will The NBA Come Back?

There are a lot of "ifs" going on right now in our wishful thinking. NBA players, coaches, staffers, and owners want the 2019-2020 season to resume without canceling, and they are trying to do all they can to make sure the worst doesn't happen. So at the moment, Silver is moving with confidence.

But at the same time, there's no guarantee the NBA will be back. Sure, Silver might be talking as if basketball will be played this summer so they can continue the season, but the reality of it all is that he genuinely doesn't know anything for sure right now. Unfortunately, it will be that way for quite some time too.

