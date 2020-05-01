All76ers
NBA Advised 76ers and Others Not to Test for COVID-19 on Asymptomatic Players

Justin Grasso

On March 11th, the NBA had no choice but to temporarily shut the season down when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. Since Gobert's incident, a handful of players and other NBA team staff members tested positive for the coronavirus as well. Three of which were from within the Philadelphia 76ers organization.

When the NBA first shut the season down, the league encouraged teams to find a way to get players tested for COVID-19 as team owners and governors were curious. Once the public found out about NBA players, coaches and staffers getting mass tested immediately, the NBA caught tons of backlash from fans as COVID-19 tests were hard to get.

Nearly two months since the league went on suspension, though, the NBA is changing its stance on testing. In a memo sent out on Thursday, the NBA has instructed teams to avoid getting players tested for the virus if they aren't showing any symptoms, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. 

[RELATED: NBA Releases Modified Practice Rules for Re-Scheduled Return]

"For the time being, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly test all players and staff for the coronavirus," the memo read, per Bontemps. While the NBA is holding out hope for a potential return this summer, the league has made it clear they will not resume the season unless they have "leaguewide testing capabilities."

And if the ability to obtain tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests for players interferes with frontline healthcare workers' ability to get tested, then the NBA will more than likely not proceed with a return as they want to make sure healthcare workers are prioritized at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

