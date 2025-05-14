NBA All-Star Has Important Message for Philadelphia 76ers Fans
For the second season in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers are at home watching the second round of the NBA Playoffs play out. Strangely, the Sixers didn’t even get a chance to play in the first round of the postseason. They were eliminated weeks before the regular season concluded.
In a season filled with injuries to key players such as Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and more, the Sixers simply couldn’t find the consistency to compete with the best of them.
Maxey, who re-signed on a maximum extension nearly one year ago, vows to make sure the situation is much different next year.
On Tuesday night, the one-time NBA All-Star took to social media to send a message to Sixers fans.
via @TyreseMaxey: Sixers fans… I love yall! NEVER CHANGE!
Yall deserve to be in the playoffs and we gotta work to get back there for yall!! 💯💯
Maxey joined the Sixers in 2020 as the team’s first-round pick. After a year at Kentucky, Maxey joined a Sixers team that had already been to the playoffs for the past few seasons.
Although Maxey had an inconsistent role during his rookie effort, he became a full-time starter by year two. The young guard was a primary contributor to the Sixers’ playoff runs from 2022 up until last year’s round-one battle against the New York Knicks.
In every playoff run with the Sixers, Maxey averaged over 20 points. Last season, he earned his big deal by averaging 30 points and seven rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in six games.
While Maxey and the Sixers haven’t found a way to get past the second round, they hope that with good health, they can turn it all around for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
