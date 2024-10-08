NBA All-Star Reveals First Impressions of Sixers Coach Nick Nurse
Last Tuesday, Paul George gathered with the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Bahamas.
For the head coach, Nick Nurse, it was the second training camp he would run as the leader of the Sixers. In George’s case, it was his first time around the one-time NBA Champion coach.
After getting five practice sessions within Nurse’s system, George came away with simple conclusions so far. He likes the style and approach.
"I like it. I like his coaching style. I like his approach. He’s honest, and he’s all about working, and he just knows how to pull the best out of you,” George told reporters regarding Nurse.
“He’s just somebody who’s easy to gravitate towards. He’s created a culture here."
Coming from Ty Lue’s Los Angeles Clippers, George has experience playing for an NBA Finals-winning head coach already. While George continued to find personal success out in LA, following stints with the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the nine-time All-Star wasn’t able to push the Clippers past the Western Conference Finals round.
As George begins a new journey in Philadelphia, he shares the same goal, as the Sixers struggled to make it out of the first round in the Eastern Conference Playoffs last season.
George is key to Philadelphia’s plans. While the team is still heavily focused on running through the one-time MVP center, Joel Embiid, George comes in to be a superstar complementary piece to the big man and the one-time All-Star, Maxey.
Throughout his career, George has started 819 matchups. Over 14 seasons, George has averaged 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The veteran has knocked down 39 percent of his threes.
Just last season, George averaged a career-high 41 percent from three while producing 23 points per game for the Clippers. In the playoffs, he produced 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Last year, Nurse was a key addition to the championship-hopeful Sixers. This year, George is the most notable addition. Nurse will get an opportunity to plan for the star wing as he enters his 15th season.
