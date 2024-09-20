All 76ers

NBA All-Star Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Big Extension With Sixers

Tyrese Maxey reacts to Joel Embiid's extension with the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) after an assist during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
It’s no surprise that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey quickly took to social media to react to his teammate’s big news.

On Friday morning, Joel Embiid and the 76ers agreed to a major contract extension.

Not long after the news went public, Maxey reacted on Instagram.

“PROCESS”

Known as the Process and now the Franchise, the Sixers have an All-Star duo locked in for many seasons to come. And you can’t forget about the recently-acquired Paul George, who signed on with the team back in July after several seasons on the Los Angeles Clippers.

This summer, Embiid became extension-eligible. To no surprise, the Sixers were expected to get a deal done before the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Embiid is slated to make $193 million over an additional three seasons. The 2028-2029 season will have a player option.

Embiid joins Maxey in inking a significant contract with the 76ers this summer. After wrapping up year four, Maxey was set to become a restricted free agent for the first time in his career. The Sixers quickly moved with an offer for Maxey, putting a five-year deal worth over $200 million on the table.

Without hesitation, Maxey accepted the offer to stay Embiid’s co-star for years to come.

The Sixers now have three All-Stars locked up until at least 2027. The trio will make its debut next month after training camp in the Bahamas.

