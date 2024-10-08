NBA Analyst Gives Nod to 76ers' Joel Embiid Over Knicks New Addition
When it comes to the NBA’s most dominant stars, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is among the first names mentioned. As he gears up for what he hopes is a long season, he received high praise from a longtime NBA analyst.
Following a home run of an offseason by the Sixers’ front office, Embiid finds himself with a roster capable of competing for a championship. Daryl Morey was able to bring in another All-Star in Paul George, and filled out the supporting cast with reliable veterans.
The Sixers were by far one of the biggest winners of the offseason, but they weren’t the only team in the Eastern Conference to push all their chips in. Following two blockbuster trades, the New York Knicks are another squad poised to go on a deep run. Early in the summer they acquired Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Then, just before training camp, New York shocked the NBA world by executing a deal for Karl-Anthony Towns.
During a recent episode of NBA Today, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst ranked his top five centers in the East heading into the 2024-25 campaign. Even with another All-Star entering the fold in Towns, Embiid still came in at the No. 1 slot.
“We know that when he is healthy, he is unstoppable,” Windhorst said. “Last year, before that freak knee injury in Denver, he was averaging more than a point a minute. We hadn’t seen that since Wilt Chamberlain. If he is healthy, he is devastating and dominant and has earned that No. 1 spot.”
Aside from Embiid and Towns, Bam Adebayo, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jarrett Allen were the other bigs mentioned on Windhorst’s list.
With aspirations of a long season this year, the Sixers are working diligently to manage Embiid’s workload. He did not suit up in the team’s preseason opener Monday as he continues his ramp-up for the regular season.