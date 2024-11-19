NBA Analyst Has Blunt Reaction to 76ers Loss vs Miami Heat
Early on in their matchup against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to be on their way to their third win of the season. Despite being up by as many as 19 at one point, they were unable to take care of business. Following a strong second-half surge by Jimmy Butler and company, the Heat were able to flip the script and walk out with a 106-89 victory.
After the halftime break, the Sixers struggled to get any sort of offense going, They'd end up shooting 32.4% from the field as a group, scoring just 33 points in the final two quarters. The Heat notched 53 points in this same stretch, allowing them to take full control of the matchup en route to a victory.
Between their strong start and having Joel Embiid and Paul George in the lineup, this was a winnable game for the Sixers. Shortly after the final buzzer, Yahoo Sport's Kevin O'Connor took to X to share his thoughts on the team's ugly start to the season.
As has been the theme over the past two weeks, Jared McCain was among the few bright spots for the Sixers in this matchup. He ended the night with a team-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Embiid was doubtful for this game with an illness, but still managed to give it a go. The former MVP played 31 minutes in the loss and finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. As for PG, he notched 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
The nightmare start for the Sixers continues as they now find themselves with a 2-11 record. They'll be back in action Wednesday for the final game of their road trip, taking on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.