NBA Analyst Shares Top Priority for 76ers Star Joel Embiid
Heading into next season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will have arguably the best group of talent he's ever had around him. Even with another star running mate and bolstered depth, the team's success will still heavily rely on his ability to be on the floor when it matters most.
In the past, there have been numerous instances where Embiid hasn't entered the postseason 100% healthy. The most recent example being last year, when he returned from a knee injury just one week before the playoffs. While the former MVP was still able to perform at high level, battling ailments drastically impacts the Sixers' chances of competing for a championship.
Fresh off signing a three-year max extension, Zach Lowe shared his thoughts on Embiid and the Sixers on a recent episode of NBA Today. The longtime analyst thinks the All-Star center needs to not worry about personal accolades and make sure he is ready to physically come playoff time.
"This team can absolutely win the championship," Lowe said. "For Joel Embiid, priority No. 1, not the MVP, not All-NBA, not any of that stuff. Get to April healthy, and a second-round exit again would be a disappointment."
After signing his extension, Embiid made it clear that bringing a championship to Philly is still his top priority. In order to best achieve this goal, he'll need to minimize the wear and tear on his body during the regular season.
Luckily for the Sixers, they're in a much better position to navigate the regular season in terms of Embiid's workload. With this roster, they are primed to still be competitive on nights he's out or playing limited minutes.
Andre Drummond is one of the best reserve big men in the league, and is still capable of being a starter. On top of that, the Sixers now have two All-Star caliber players to lead the charge when Embiid's out in Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers have made the necessary arrangements to get Embiid to April healthy, now all they can do is hope their preparation yields the proper dividends.