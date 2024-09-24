NBA Analysts Talk Calmness Around 76ers After Joel Embiid Extension
For the first time in a couple years, the Philadelphia 76ers made headlines in the offseason for positive reasons. After going through trade sagas with a pair of All-Stars in Ben Simmons and James Harden, the team will be entering this upcoming season with calmness and stability.
It's been a busy offseason for the Sixers front office. Not only did they bring in a plethora of new faces, but they locked down the franchise's main pillars as well. Their most recent move was inking Joel Embiid to a three-year extension to keep him with the franchise through 2029.
Following the news of Embiid's new deal, ESPN's Zach Lowe touched on the state of the Sixers heading into next season. He feels it's the first time Embiid isn't surrounded by instability and offseason drama.
"Joel Embiid for almost his entire career has had nothing but instability and craziness around him," Lowe said. "From Jimmy Butler's little half season, to the Ben Simmons disaster, to the James Harden...Finally, now, he can look around at the other star partners he has and say this guy's ready, this guy's ready. They're gonna be here."
Along with stability Embiid is also surrounded by argubaly the most star power he's ever had. Tyrese Maxey is coming off a breakout campaign where he averaged career-high's across the board, and Paul George is still a high-level wing. Embiid has been rewarded for his patience and loyalty in more ways than one. The organization has secured him financially, and placed him back in a position to compete for a championship.
At this stage in his career, Embiid has done just about everything a player can do except win a title. With this new-look roster, the former MVP has just about everything he needs to pursue the one thing that's eluded him thus far.