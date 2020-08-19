SI.com
NBA Bubble's COVID-19 Free Streak Stays Alive This Week

Justin Grasso

Back when the NBA was considering a campus-like environment for the season's restart, many doubted the idea. "That will never work," people thought. However, after days, weeks, and months of putting together a robust plan, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver decided that an NBA bubble down in Orlando, Florida could be the safest possible way to bring back the 2019-2020 season to crown a champion.

Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers and 21 other teams packed their bags and flew down to the bubble. After undergoing several COVID-19 tests and quarantining for close to two days, NBA players managed to get back out onto the court together to begin ramping up action as if it were training camp all over again.

Right off the bat, the NBA steered clear of any positive COVID-19 tests. After three scrimmage games-per-team, eight seeding games-per-team, and now a handful of playoff games, the NBA's streak of having zero COVID-19 cases down in the bubble continues to go strong as the league announced the following on Wednesday:

"Of the 341 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on August 12, zero have returned positive tests. In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association. The 2020 NBA Playoffs began with 16 teams on Monday, August 17 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

