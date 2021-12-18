Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    NBA Changes 76ers vs. Pelicans Sunday Night Tip-Off Time
    The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court this weekend. After kicking off their week with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the Sixers returned to the floor on Wednesday.

    First, the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat for the first time this year. After taking on an unfortunate loss against the Heat, the Sixers traveled to New York in the same night as they were set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second night of a back-to-back.

    Despite being undermanned, the Nets took care of business against the Joel Embiid-led Sixers and issued Philadelphia its 15th loss of the year. After that defeat, the Sixers took the day off on Friday and planned to return to practice on Saturday before they head back to the Wells Fargo Center to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

    Initially, the Sixers were set to tip-off against the Pelicans at 8 pm est. As many wondered why the game was scheduled for a later time, there was speculation that the Sixers' stadium neighbors, the Philadelphia Eagles, had something to do with that.

    As the Eagles had a 1 pm kickoff across the street from the Wells Fargo Center, the two schedules conflicted on Sunday. However, the Eagles saw their game postponed to a later date as their opponent, the Washington Football Team, has seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases throughout the week.

    Now that the Eagles and Washington are set to play on Tuesday instead of Sunday, it seems the NBA might've taken notice and moved the tip-off time between the 76ers and Pelicans up an hour for Sunday night.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

