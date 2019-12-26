76ers
Top Stories
News

First Christmas Game for Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson Lived up to the Hype

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- As a youngster, Philadelphia 76ers starting forward Tobias Harris used to dream about playing in the NBA on Christmas day. Getting to the league is tough enough, but the 27-year-old former first-round pick has already checked that accomplishment off of his list.

Nowadays, Harris is onto bigger things. Just this past offseason, he reached an agreement with the 76ers to attain a maximum contract from the organization, checking off another accomplishment. And on Wednesday, another dream has come true for him.

Once the Sixers wrapped up their win against the Detroit Pistons this past Monday night, Harris quickly moved on to December 25th. That's when the Sixers were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas day.

For a majority of the Sixers roster, it was just another game being played on Christmas. For Tobias Harris, though, it was his first rodeo on the holiday. Although he's been in the league for years, playing for a handful of teams, Harris joked about how he wasn't on any teams that were good enough to get the Christmas day spotlight.

With the Sixers, however, the potential All-Star had the opportunity to make the most of his first time playing on Christmas day. After finishing with 22 points in a dominant win over the NBA's best team, Harris undoubtedly fulfilled a childhood dream.

"It definitely lived up to the hype," Harris said following the win over the Bucks. "As a kid growing up and watching games on Christmas, being glued to the TV -- to really go out and play was just an amazing feeling. It was truly a blessing to have this opportunity, and it's never something I would take for granted."

Harris wasn't the only Sixers starter playing in his first Christmas day matchup on Wednesday. Although he was on the Miami Heat's roster for a Christmas day game back in his rookie season, Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson didn't get to play.

This time around, though, Richardson starred in the big matchup and delivered with a solid performance by contributing to 18 points against the Bucks. As a player who tends to feed off of high-energy from the flow of the game, Richardson was feeling the electricity from the sold-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was awesome," Richardson said after the game. "The energy was great. It's great every night [in Philly]. But today, it was like every play is like a playoff atmosphere. I had a great time playing."

Obviously, it was tough for anybody on the Sixers roster to be unhappy with knocking down the top team in the NBA with a final score of 121-109 on prime time. But since it was the first matchup on Christmas for players like Harris and Richardson, it made the win ten times more special on Wednesday afternoon.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Was the 76ers Win Over the Bucks the Best Victory This Season?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers took down the NBA's top dog, Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas. Was this the best performance for Philly this season?

76ers Take Down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Christmas Day

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers dominated on their home court against MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

76ers' Brett Brown Analyzes 'NBA Royalty' Milwaukee Bucks

Justin Grasso

76ers head coach Brett Brown breaks down what he hopes to learn in Christmas Day matchup against the Bucks.

Simmons Credits Korkmaz for Stepping up During Key Absence

Justin Grasso

76ers point guard and leader Ben Simmons recently praised veteran reserve Furkan Korkmaz for stepping up in the absence of Matisse Thybulle.

Tobias Harris is Excited for First Christmas Day Matchup

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers max superstar Tobias Harris is gearing up for an eventful holiday this season.

Christmas Comes Early for Young Ben Simmons Fan

Justin Grasso

Two days before Christmas, 76ers point guard Ben Simmons gifts a young fan with a quick meet and greet in Detroit.

Shake Milton Looks to Benefit From Matisse Thybulle's Absence

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers developmental veteran Shake Milton gets called up after the Matisse Thybulle injury news came about.

76ers' Frosty Freeze-out Controversy Results in Punishment

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers famous Frosty Freeze-Out caused a bit of a controversy on Saturday, resulting in multiple punishments for everybody involved.

Joel Embiid, Raul Neto Fighting Illness Ahead of Pistons Matchup

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and point guard, Raul Neto are both fighting an illness ahead of the matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Matisse Thybulle Forced to Miss Some Time With Knee Injury

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has suffered a knee injury, which will keep him out of the lineup for at least a couple of weeks.