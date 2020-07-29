All76ers
NBA Announces COVID-19 Tests in Orlando Came Back Clean Again

Justin Grasso

This week, Philadelphia 76ers players and the rest of the NBA down in Orlando, Florida, partook in multiple COVID-19 tests on a daily as usual. On Wednesday, the league, along with the NBPA, announced that of 344 players tested, zero had come back with positive coronavirus tests.

On Wednesday afternoon, the league issued the following statement:

"Of the 344 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 20, zero have returned confirmed positive tests. The 2019-2020 NBA season resumes on Thursday, July 30 as the New Orleans Pelicans meet the Utah Jazz (6:30 p.m. ET) and the Los Angeles Lakers face the L.A. Clippers (9 p.m. ET) in a doubleheader on TNT."

That's phenomenal news on the eve of the NBA's official restart. On Tuesday night, the NBA wrapped up the three-game scrimmage schedule for each of the 22 teams down in Orlando. The Sixers played the NBA's final scrimmage with a thrilling overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, the Sixers will have a few days to prepare for their official restart of the postponed 2019-2020 NBA season as the league is moving in the right direction without any positive tests coming about. 

The first bubble matchup for Philly will take place on Saturday, August 1, with a game against the Indiana Pacers. That will be the first of seven opponents for the Sixers as they look to improve their seeding in the Eastern Conference before playoffs are underway in September.

