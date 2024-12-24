NBA Crew Chief Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Ejection in 76ers-Spurs Game
Joel Embiid had an early night on Monday. As the Philadelphia 76ers center returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s action against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid found himself heading to the locker room in just the second quarter.
This time, his early exit was due to an ejection.
After getting whistled for an offensive foul against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Embiid was visibly upset with the call. When the situation escalated, Embiid was hit with double technical fouls. After the game, the night’s Crew Chief Curtis Blair explained the reason behind the technical foul.
“After postgame review there is incidental contact with both of them,” Blair said on the pool report. “It was incidental in nature. There was nothing that warranted any further punishment. It was just incidental in nature.”
As for the ejection itself, there wasn’t much of an explanation from Blair.
“He was given two unsportsmanlike technical fouls which by rule is an automatic ejection,” he finished.
Embiid left the game after playing for 14 minutes. The All-Star center scored nine points on 2-8 shooting from the field. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Despite losing Embiid to an ejection and also losing the veteran big man Andre Drummond to a toe injury, the Sixers survived the second half. With a strong effort from Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 17 points in 32 minutes, along with a clutch masterclass from the All-Star Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were in good hands without Embiid on the floor.
Philadelphia defeated San Antonio 111-106. They move to 10-17 on the season.