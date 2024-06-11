All 76ers

NBA Draft Analyst Reveals Sixers’ Best Potential Value Pick in 2024

Is Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington the best value selection for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Mar 2, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) shoots the ball over Boston College Eagles forward Quinten Post (12) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
With the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers could gain some solid value. While their selection falls outside of the lottery, the Sixers know well they can still hit big later in the first round by simply using Tyrese Maxey as an example.

Will Philadelphia keep the pick? The growing expectation around the league is that the Sixers will explore deals to move the selection for a proven veteran. While 76ers President of Basketball Operations didn’t come right out and state they would trade the pick, he made it clear that landing a year-one impact player in the draft is typically unlikely.

And the Sixers need all of the impact players they can get.

For the time being, the Sixers remain the owners of the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If they stay there and make a selection, ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo believes that the best value they can land in that spot would be Pittsburgh guard, Carlton Carrington.

“The Sixers hit big on Tyrese Maxey in 2020 when he fell to them at No. 21. And in much the same way, Carrington has a chance to deliver pretty exciting value outside the lottery. Whether Philadelphia would go this route is fair to ask -- they could use more immediate help -- but a Carrington-Maxey backcourt pairing would be exciting for the future.”

Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington could be the best value pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the basket as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) defends at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Carrington has been a riser during the pre-draft process. The Maryland-born guard became an immediate starter for his freshman season at Pittsburgh this past season.

In 33 games, Carrington averaged 33 minutes of playing time. He produced 14 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep. In addition to his scoring, Carrington averaged five rebounds and four assists.

At this point, Carrington is a first-round lock, but his ability to join a team and make an immediate impact at 18-years-old with one college season under his belt is surely in question.

If the Sixers can’t find the right value in a trade for their pick, Carrington could offer them a unique opportunity to gamble on Carrington as a potential Maxey 2.0 situation.

In 2020, the Sixers were expected to part ways with the 21st overall pick. Instead, they used it on the freshman guard out of Kentucky despite being a playoff-contending squad. Maxey gained playing time in year one but lacked a steady role. At this point, he’s a full-time starter, a one-time All-Star, and likely to land a max deal.

Trading the pick might be the right move for Philadelphia, but banking on the potential of a prospect like Carrington offers a unique opportunity as well.

