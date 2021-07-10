Jason Preston Won't Return to Ohio Bobcats

The 2021 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away. As the big event inches closer, second-round projected prospects are beginning to announce they are withdrawing from the draft and returning to school for another season with hopes of boosting their stock for next year.

Ohio University guard Jason Preston was among those prospects who had a shot at withdrawing from the draft process, but he decided to stay the course in the end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Preston has signed with an agent, solidifying his spot in the draft pool.

In addition to linking up with Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports, Preston took to Twitter to make his decision official.

"Hardest decision of my life.. but the time is now!!" he wrote on Twitter earlier this week. "To Ohio University... I'm so so so THANKFUL and I'll always be forever GRATEFUL for taking a chance and believing in me. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BOBCAT NATION But always know first you always have to BELIEVE IN YOU!!"

The 21-year-old Orlando-born guard just wrapped up his third season in the NCAA this past year. Over the span of his time with the Ohio Bobcats, Preston started in 73 of 82 games. Averaging 34 minutes on the floor, he put up 12 points per game while knocking down 35-percent of his threes and racking up 5.9 assists per game.

Although his Sophomore season was statistically his best, his final year at Ohio wasn't too far off from his career-highs. After wrapping up the 2020-2021 run, Preston averaged 15 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 39-percent from three and draining 51-percent of his field-goal attempts.

Likely to be available in the second round, the Sixers could certainly look into possibly drafting the gifted guard if he's available at pick No. 50.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.