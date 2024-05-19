NBA Draft Prospect Draws Comparisons to Former Sixers Big Man
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, Zach Edey is one of the most notable prospects in the class. As the dominant center finishes up at the combine, he's been given comparisons of a former Philadelphia 76ers big man.
Standing at 7-foot-4, 285 pounds, Edey is one of the biggest prospects from a physical standpoint. Over the past two years, he has been one of the most dominant players in all of college basketball. As a senior, Edey posted averages of 25.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, and 2.2 BPG.
Throughout the week, ESPN's Jonathan Givony has been giving out physical pro comparisons for each prospect. In Edey's case, he listed Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and former Sixers center Boban Marjanovic.
Despite having a dominant run in college, Edey's stock isn't as high as some might think. Critics are skeptical on if he'll be able to move around enough on the defensive end at the NBA level. However, Edey is still projected to be drafted in the first round. Recent mocks have him going to the Milwaukee Bucks with the 23rd overall pick.
Over the past fews years, the Sixers have had a revolving door of centers come in to be Joel Embiid's back-up. Among those to do so for a brief period of time is Marjanovic.
Marjanovic joined the Sixers midway through the 2019 as part of the same trade that landed Philly Tobias Harris. He went on to appear in 22 games following the move, averaging 8.2 PPG and 5.1 RPG.
Since his short run with the Sixers, Majanovic has managed to hang around the league. He spent three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks after leaving Philly, and been a member of the Houston Rockets for the past two years.