Sixers Reportedly Plan to Host OU's Austin Reaves for Workout

The Philadelphia 76ers have less than two weeks before they have to finalize their big board for the 2021 NBA Draft. With just two selections at their disposal right now, the Sixers are figuring out what they could potentially do with their first and second-round picks by hosting prospects and working them out.

Sometime soon, the Sixers intend to host Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, according to USA Today's Sixers Wire editor, Ky Carlin. Reaves, a six-foot-five-inch shooting guard, just wrapped up his fourth playing season in the NCAA.

Hailing from Cedar Ridge High School in Arkansas, Reaves received interest from a handful of schools after averaging over 30 points per game during his senior season and earning the rights to be called the Most Valuable Player of his State's final tournament.

Initially, Reaves played the start of his college career at Wichita State. During his Freshman season, the young guard came off the bench for 33 games. He averaged just four points per game. When the season concluded, Reaves underwent surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder.

During his sophomore effort, Reaves was much more productive. Starting in 11 of 33 games, he averaged over 20 minutes on the court and produced eight points per game while shooting 45-percent from the field and knocking down 43-percent of his three-point shots.

After wrapping up his second season in the NCAA, Reaves transferred to Oklahoma and took a year off to redshirt during the 2018-2019 season. When his junior season rolled around in 2019-2020, Reaves became a full-time starter for the Sooners.

He averaged 33 minutes on the floor during his debut season in Oklahoma. Draining 28-percent of his shots, Reaves averaged just under 15 points per game in 31 minutes of action. Sticking around to play his final season, Reaves took his game to the next level last season as he put up a career-high of 18 points per game.

Reaves would likely be available for the Sixers when they're on the clock for their second-round pick. Considering they have a need for reliable shooters and shot-creators, Reaves could certainly be a player they'll consider late in the draft.

