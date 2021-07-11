NBA Exec Believes There's 'No Chance' Ben Simmons Goes to Cavs

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will do whatever it takes to build a stellar team around Philly's MVP finalist, Joel Embiid. So, if that means trading the team's second All-Star Ben Simmons for a better-fitting ball-handler, then the Sixers will likely get it done.

At this moment, the Sixers might be fielding calls for a potential Simmons trade, but they likely aren't shopping him around in hopes of trading him one way or another. While it seems there is a good chance Simmons will play somewhere else next year, it's not a guarantee.

Recently, a lot of rumors involving Simmons and the Sixers have been linked to potential trades with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. One team that's been consistently brought up over the last week or so as well has been the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As Kevin Love is aging and Collin Sexton improved his trade value over the last season, there have been indications the Cavs might consider packaging the two standouts to land another star. However, there's little-to-no chance that star will be Ben Simmons.

Last week, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com spoke to several anonymous league sources to get a gauge on the Sixers' potential interest in trading for a package that includes Collin Sexton and Kevin Love. According to Pluto, many believe that package would have "little appeal" to Daryl Morey.

This week, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic did something similar. Asking an anonymous league executive if the Cavs could land Simmons via trade this offseason, the response was straightforward and as expected.

"I asked one executive from an opposing team if the Cavs could get the Sixers’ Ben Simmons for a package of Love and Sexton. While the money matches, the response was “no chance; Philly can do better” despite Simmons’ deflated value."

Collin Sexton could help the Sixers out, but his lack of playoff experience is something that would certainly shy Morey away from wanting to acquire him. At this point, the Sixers don't have room to bet on potential upside. They need proven experience from a star, and they're not getting that from Cleveland at this time.

