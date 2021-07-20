NBA Exec Thinks Sixers Landing a Star for Simmons is Unrealistic

At this point in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem willing to move on from Ben Simmons if the price is right. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers haven't shied away from talking shop when it comes to Simmons.

As interest in the young All-Star remains relatively high, even though his value is lower than ever after a rough second-round series showing in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers want another All-Star in return that might be a better fit alongside the team's superstar center, Joel Embiid.

The dream trade candidate for the Sixers is none other than Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. As Lillard is a proven All-Star and a stellar ball-handler, who can hit threes consistently and create his own shot, his skill set would open up a whole new world for the Embiid-led Sixers offense.

Many believe that the Sixers could offer a strong package centered around Simmons to land Lillard from Portland if and when he requests a trade, but a former NBA executive recently spoiled the Simmons sweepstakes as he believes the Sixers won't get a return for the three-time All-Star that Philly fans desire.

Pat Garrity, an Assistant General Manager for the Detroit Pistons, recently join Shams Charania to discuss the Simmons situation. As the 76ers field calls regarding the Philly point guard, Garrity believes that the best return the Sixers could get for Simmons would involve a handful of role players as opposed to one star.

"I think at the end of the day where this settles, is Philly clearly needs to add depth. Both, in the backcourt in terms of ball-handling, and they need to add some depth on the bench in the backup center position. Where I think this lands is Ben Simmons going somewhere maybe with two, three players returning that can help address some of the needs for Philadelphia where they can win right now.

"They are not gonna get back a No. 2 option. Going forward, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are the two scoring options on this team. I think when it comes to what Daryl Morey is looking for, it’s gonna be ways to round out that roster, add some more depth, and sure up some of the weaknesses they have. Fans want an All-Star back because they have a max player that’s 25-years-old but I don’t think that’s realistically where this is going to land.”

Not getting a star in return for Simmons and relying on a Tobias Harris-Embiid offense would be a tough situation for the Sixers. That's not to say that adding reliable depth up and down the roster wouldn't be great, but the 76ers would probably like the idea of holding onto Simmons and trying to fix his issues rather than sell him low.

At this point, the writing is on the wall for Simmons' future in Philly. The chances of him getting traded away before next season are higher than ever. While that's currently the case, there is still no guarantee he gets moved this offseason.

If Daryl Morey and the front office aren't getting an ideal return for a three-time, 24-year-old All-Star, who has several years left on his contract, then the Sixers could very well hold onto Simmons until the right offer, which includes an All-Star in return, comes across their desk.

