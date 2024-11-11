NBA Fans Highly Impressed By 76ers Rookie After Win vs Hornets
Down two key players early on in the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have searched for sparks beyond their All-Star trio.
While plenty of pressure has been placed on guys like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George to go above and beyond, the Sixers have received stellar performances from some role players over time. The rookie Jared McCain was by far the team’s most notable standout against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
Without Maxey and Joel Embiid, the Sixers rolled out Caleb Martin, Ande Drummond, Kelly Oubre, and Kyle Lowry to join George in the starting five. The team’s biggest scoring punches came from the bench, as Guerschon Yabusele and Jared McCain totaled for 47 points throughout the night.
The rookie guard had the best outing of his career against Charlotte, and the Sixers needed every bit of his performance.
Putting up 18 shots from the field, McCain made 55 percent of his attempts. He scored a team-high 27 points, which marked a career-high in his ninth game.
McCain’s contributions helped the Sixers force overtime and close out the Sunday matchup with their second victory of the year.
NBA Fans React to Jared McCain’s Performance vs. Hornets
@NBA_University: Jared McCain showing he belongs... Overcoming being undersized by being a confident shot maker, getting to the rack, diving after loose balls, fighting defensively, & CONSTANTLY MOVING. Obvious understanding of movement and space and his motor runs hot. Rotation player floor.
@PHLSixersNation: The only man who can keep us sane this season
@Liberty_Ballers: Jared McCain. Good at basketball.
@RBPhillyTake: Jared McCain is so good.
@DraftDeeper: Jared McCain with 27 points in 31 minutes for the 76ers. Every team needs a microwave shooter off the bench, and McCain has proven he can provide that with some more juice in the tank. Promising rookie and a bright spot in Philadelphia when the team needs one.
The Sixers defeated the Hornets 107-105.
Averaging just 14 minutes per game this year, McCain has made the most out of his opportunity. The rookie has produced eight points per outing while shooting 43 percent from the field.
Soon, the Sixers will get some key reinforcements back in the mix. The Sixers anticipate a potential return for Joel Embiid on Tuesday. Perhaps the injured Tyrese Maxey will return at some point later this month. McCain’s minutes might take a hit when the team’s health improves, but he’s definitely stating a solid case for keeping a role no matter what.
For the time being, McCain will have to make the most of these opportunities while they are here.