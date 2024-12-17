NBA Fans Impressed by Tyrese Maxey, Paul George in 76ers-Hornets
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up for the start of another stretch without key players. The reserves Caleb Martin and Adem Bona have been out. Joel Embiid and Jared McCain are in the same boat now, as they both suffered setbacks against the Indiana Pacers last week.
It’s time for Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and the rest of the role players to find their fit and hit their stride. So far, the Sixers are off to a solid start, as they collected a win over the Hornets on Monday.
At this point, it’s clear the Sixers have the Hornets’ number this year. Monday’s victory marked the third over Charlotte this season.
Despite the Sixers taking down a team that placed lower than them in the standings, the Sixers got the type of performance they needed from the star duo.
Tyrese Maxey led the way with 40 points in 40 minutes. He made 12 shots from the field, with half of them coming from beyond the arc, where he shot 50 percent. The one-time All-Star went to the charity stripe for 13 attempts and knocked down all but three of them.
Along with his 40 points, Maxey produced five rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
Beyond Maxey, the nine-time All-Star Paul George settled in and had his best-scoring outing as a Sixer. In 39 minutes, George produced 33 points. He hit six of his nine threes. George nearly notched a double-double, as he accounted for eight assists along with his scoring.
The Sixers defeated the Hornets 121-108. They advanced to 8-16 on the season while knocking down the Hornets to 7-19.
NBA Fans React to Tyrese Maxey's Performance
@NBA: Tyrese Maxey and Paul George go OFF for a combined 73 PTS in the @sixers win!
@PresidentEmbiid: I just pray Maxey and PG can play this good, this consistently going forward, we need our 2 stars to carry the load while Joel can get right, they are just as important as Embiid and rely too much heavily to not consistently be great
@PHLSixersNation: MAXEY IS BACK
@mccrystal_alex: Tyrese Maxey and Paul George tonight
@76ers_Muse: Beast
@ipodkingcarter: we needed this. 🫶🏾🤕