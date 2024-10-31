NBA Fans React to 76ers Being First to Lose vs Pistons
A Wednesday night battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons didn’t include two All-Stars from the home team as Joel Embiid and Paul George missed their fourth-straight game as a duo.
With Tyrese Maxey at the head of the snake once again, the Sixers needed him to mirror the Sunday afternoon performance against the Indiana Pacers.
Maxey played his part, scoring 32 points and dishing out seven assists in 40 minutes of action,
However, the supporting cast struggled to overcome the fight that Detroit brought.
Despite foul trouble coming from Detroit’s Jalen Duren, the Pistons received a standout performance from the veteran Isaiah Stewart, who checked in for 35 minutes. During that time, Stewart accounted for 11 rebounds.
Philly’s old friend Tobias Harris accounted for a team-high 14 rebounds. The Pistons out-rebounded the Sixers 49-37. While the 76ers turned the ball over less, Detroit’s struggles taking care of the ball didn’t hurt their momentum.
Throughout the game, the Pistons controlled the matchup. They held a lead as large as 21 points. Although Detroit has struggled to close out matchups late in the game recently, they weren’t letting the Sixers spoil their night.
The Pistons left South Philly with a 105-95 victory. The Sixers became the first team to fall short against Detroit, as they saw their record drop to 1-3.
NBA Fans React to 76ers vs Pistons
@harrymayesTU: Just forced myself to watch 5 minutes of #Sixers game…some of the worst Pro ball I’ve seen…and I’ve seen a lot. I’ll check back in by January.
@thecaitshot: sixers getting blown out by the pistons.....
@InsideHoops: The Pistons (0-4) have an 18-point lead on the Sixers heading into the 4th quarter.
@tailgatercap: Even though it's game 5 losing to the Pistons should be immediate cause for concern for the 76ers
@EliotShorrParks: This is such an embarrassing low for the Sixers