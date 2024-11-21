NBA Fans React to 76ers Coming Up Short vs Undermanned Grizzlies
After losing a double-digit lead and taking on a loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers remained in the locker room for a while, holding a lengthy meeting. The team was making sure they were prepared to get back on the right track as minute restrictions vanished and key players got healthier.
Wednesday served the Sixers an opportunity to put it all together. Tyrese Maxey was cleared to return after recovering from a hamstring strain. The matchup against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies team was the official debut of the Sixers’ big three, as Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey all played.
The debut didn’t go as well as the Sixers had hoped.
Through one half of action, the Sixers trailed by ten points. Considering they’ve been struggling in the third quarter of their previous matchups, the team had an opportunity to get it together and bounce back at the start of the second half.
Just one minute into the third quarter, the Sixers lost Paul George to a hyperextended knee. The nine-time All-Star left the game with just two points in 17 minutes.
Fortunately, the Sixers outscored the Grizzlies in quarter three, but it wasn’t enough to cut deep enough into their lead and form a comeback.
The Sixers must’ve felt more encouraged by witnessing Embiid’s best half of action by far on Wednesday, but they couldn’t do enough to take down an undermanned Grizzlies team.
Embiid finished the game with 35 points and 11 rebounds. The rookie Jared McCain had another solid start, producing 20 points and five assists. Guerschon Yabusele gave the Sixers a major boost in the second half, hitting five of his six threes on the night, finishing with 17 points.
While the Sixers had better moments on Wednesday, they still dropped down to another loss. At 2-12 on the year, the Sixers remain last place in the Eastern Conference.
NBA Fans React to the 76ers’ Struggles vs. Grizzlies
@Kofie: Jared Mccain balling out on the 76ers
@Tony_Pesta: 76ers have the worst vibes in the league. I really don’t see them saving this season
@diidlake: Wait. The 76ers haven't won a game in regulation yet? It's late November lmao
@BillSimmons: The NBA could easily be charging extra money on League Pass for these crazy 76ers games. I can’t look away!
@morelikemensa: Before the Knicks start, I just wanna say I legit never believed in the 76ers this season
@SamQuinnCBS: The Wizards had the night off, the 2-12 Philadelphia 76ers now officially have sole control of the NBA's worst record.