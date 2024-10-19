NBA Fans React to 76ers' Injury Scare With Tyrese Maxey vs Magic
Tyrese Maxey had Philadelphia 76ers fans holding their breath on Wednesday night as their team battled it out against the Brooklyn Nets.
When Maxey took a hard fall, many hoped the veteran guard would be ok, and content with ending his preseason right then and there.
On Friday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic. For the fifth time this preseason, Maxey was cleared for action and inserted into the starting lineup.
The Sixers shocked many by clearing Maxey for action. At this point in his career, they know what he brings to the table. Getting the one-time All-Star to next Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is the top priority.
After checking in for five minutes on Friday, Maxey had an injury scare.
NBA Fans React to Maxey’s Early Exit
@OfficialRomp: what a great preseason. Paul George injury, Tyrese Maxey injury, does Embiid exist? Preparing for Kelly Oubre #1 option in season opener.
@TrillBroDude: The Sixers playing Maxey after watching two players get hurt in preseason
@Liberty_Ballers: Maxey grabbing his hand. Hasn't come back in.
@Getatmedawg215: Maxey hurt too now?
@1_Tobias_Hater: Maxey injured
@therealmikeb: explain to me how maxey, pg, and embiid are all dealing with injuries BEFORE GAME 1. explain how the sixers are not the most cursed franchise in the world. the most anticipated season in years, and we get this as fans and as a franchise. lol.
Details of the Setback
The Sixers described Maxey’s setback as a right thumb contusion. The fact that they did not clear him to return was expected, considering the circumstances.
The early indication is that Maxey’s absence for the remainder of Friday’s game was more precautionary. Still, fans understandably weren’t too thrilled to see another one of the team’s star players leave a game early due to a setback during a meaningless matchup.
Before this week’s slate of games, the Sixers ruled out Joel Embiid for the entire preseason as he manages his knee after getting surgery last season.
On Monday, Paul George suffered a knee injury, which has officially put his opening night status in question.
While the rookie Jared McCain doesn’t have a definitive role to begin the season, an injury also put his chances of being available for the Milwaukee matchup in jeopardy as well. Over the next few days, all eyes will be on Maxey now.