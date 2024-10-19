All 76ers

NBA Fans React to 76ers' Injury Scare With Tyrese Maxey vs Magic

Tyrese Maxey left Friday's game against the Orlando Magic early.

Justin Grasso

Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyrese Maxey had Philadelphia 76ers fans holding their breath on Wednesday night as their team battled it out against the Brooklyn Nets.

When Maxey took a hard fall, many hoped the veteran guard would be ok, and content with ending his preseason right then and there.

On Friday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic. For the fifth time this preseason, Maxey was cleared for action and inserted into the starting lineup.

The Sixers shocked many by clearing Maxey for action. At this point in his career, they know what he brings to the table. Getting the one-time All-Star to next Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is the top priority.

After checking in for five minutes on Friday, Maxey had an injury scare.

Tyrese Maxey left Friday's game in Orlando early.
Oct 18, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

NBA Fans React to Maxey’s Early Exit

@OfficialRomp: what a great preseason. Paul George injury, Tyrese Maxey injury, does Embiid exist? Preparing for Kelly Oubre #1 option in season opener.

@TrillBroDude: The Sixers playing Maxey after watching two players get hurt in preseason

@Liberty_Ballers: Maxey grabbing his hand. Hasn't come back in.

@Getatmedawg215: Maxey hurt too now?

@1_Tobias_Hater: Maxey injured

@therealmikeb: explain to me how maxey, pg, and embiid are all dealing with injuries BEFORE GAME 1. explain how the sixers are not the most cursed franchise in the world. the most anticipated season in years, and we get this as fans and as a franchise. lol.

Details of the Setback

The Sixers described Maxey’s setback as a right thumb contusion. The fact that they did not clear him to return was expected, considering the circumstances.

The early indication is that Maxey’s absence for the remainder of Friday’s game was more precautionary. Still, fans understandably weren’t too thrilled to see another one of the team’s star players leave a game early due to a setback during a meaningless matchup.

Before this week’s slate of games, the Sixers ruled out Joel Embiid for the entire preseason as he manages his knee after getting surgery last season.

On Monday, Paul George suffered a knee injury, which has officially put his opening night status in question.

While the rookie Jared McCain doesn’t have a definitive role to begin the season, an injury also put his chances of being available for the Milwaukee matchup in jeopardy as well. Over the next few days, all eyes will be on Maxey now.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News