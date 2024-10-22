NBA Fans React to 76ers Star Duo Missing Opening Night Matchup
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will being their regular season schedule with a nationally televised matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. After the team garnered a lot of hype with their impressive offseason, the debut of this new-look squad has been delayed.
The Sixers announced Tuesday afternoon that Joel Embiid and Paul George will both be out of action against the Bucks on opening night. Embiid is continuing to rehab his knee injury from last season, while George is recovering from the bone bruise he suffered in the preseason.
As expected, this news was not met with a warm reception from NBA fans. The Sixers were a team thrown into the title conversation with their newly-formed big three. Embiid and PG have to miss opening night led to numerous fans speaking out against the two All-Stars.
The Sixers are not the only team in this matchup dealing with injuries as the Bucks will be shorthanded as well. Reports emerged earlier this week that Khris Middleton has also been ruled out as he recovers from offseason ankle surgeries.
Heading into the year, the Sixers made it clear that they want their stars to be healthy come the postseason. It isn't pretty, but not rushing them back to play on opening night is part of this plan. While it would be a chance to pick up a win against one of their top rivals in the East, the Sixers are operating with the long view in mind.
With Embiid and Paul George out of action, it will fall on Tyrese Maxey to lead the charge Wednesday against Milwaukee. Andre Drummond is another player who is going to be called upon to step up, as he'll be manning the center position in Embiid's absence.