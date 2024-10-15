NBA Fans React to 76ers Taking Down Trae Young, ATL Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Monday night win over the Atlanta Hawks came with a price to pay.
During the second quarter of the matchup, the Sixers had to hold their breath as they watched the nine-time All-Star Paul George come off the court to head back to the locker room to get his knee checked out.
The rest of the quarter went by without a return for the veteran forward. The third quarter came and went—still no sight of PG. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Sixers confirmed George would not return to the game. According to reports, he was dealing with a hyperextended left knee.
The absence was enough to take the Sixers off track. They remained in control for most of the night, keeping Trae Young and his Hawks squad in check.
More on Maxey
It’s no longer a surprise when Tyrese Maxey impresses on the court for the 76ers. After earning his first All-Star nod and a major pay bump, Maxey looks forward to earning his paycheck this season. So far this preseason, the young guard is showing he’s ready to take another step forward.
@Liberty_Ballers: Tyrese Maxey's jumper is looking silky smooth.
@Dee11___: Okay, point Maxey was shaky at times last year but it might be legit this season
@PHLSixersNation: Maxey's handle is noticeably quicker and closer to his body. Always had a good handle, it's even better now.
@never_fresh: Maxey learning how to shoot/stepback from Harden and now getting a bag from PG!!!! Maxey is gonna be scary👀👀🔥🔥🔥
Monday night wasn’t Maxey’s most efficient showing, but he made plays when the Sixers needed him to during his 26-minute shift. The veteran guard scored 14 points while dishing out seven assists. He also collected two steals on the defensive end.
Double-Double Yabusele
The NBA comeback tour for Guerschon Yabusele has been going well this preseason. The former Boston Celtics first-rounder is currently competing for key rotational minutes and making a strong case through four games.
@AUgetoffmygold: I'm gonna love Yabusele but also kinda hate him bc he reminds me how much I miss BBall Paul
@KlutchKris76: Guerschon Yabusele has proven to be a solid pickup by Daryl Morey so far
@DonEstifanos: Yabusele was such a great pickup for the Sixers
@klphotos: Yo Yabusele looks legit. He’s gotta get minutes.
@jcmp76ers: Guerschon Yabusele is very good at basketball
Yabusele returned to a bench role on Monday night after picking up his first preseason start against the Celtics on Saturday. Backing up Andre Drummond, Yabusele continues to play center for the Sixers in the absence of Joel Embiid.
Against the Hawks, Yabusele made all but two of his shots from the field for ten points. He racked up a double-double as he came down with 11 rebounds. The veteran also had a block on the defensive end.
The Sixers made it out of Atlanta with a 104-89 win. They improve to 2-2 on the preseason before heading back home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.