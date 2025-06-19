NBA Fans React to Ace Bailey’s Odd Decision to Cancel on Sixers
It appears that Ace Bailey won’t be paying a visit to Philadelphia after all.
As a top Philadelphia 76ers prospect, Bailey was expected to give the owners of the No. 3 overall pick a chance to see what he can bring to the table with a pre-draft workout. It would’ve been a unique opportunity for the Sixers, considering the Rutgers star hasn’t visited any NBA team just yet.
Since Bailey was a popular prospect from the jump, his planned meeting with the Sixers generated a lot of buzz. After the team was reportedly left impressed with VJ Edgecombe earlier this month, many believed that Bailey’s visit on Friday could’ve been a make-or-break opportunity for the young wing.
Now that Bailey has decided to cancel on the Sixers, his decision has left NBA fans puzzled.
NBA Fans React to Ace Bailey’s Decision
via @Philly__Nation: This kid will be out of the league by 2028
@APH00PS: Bro 100% has a promise from Charlotte, Utah or Washington
@kyriecenterig: Ace Bailey ruining his draft stock in front of our very eyes 💀
@BTCBabyBull: Without playing a single game he’s already a Bust
During his freshman season at Rutgers, Bailey started all 30 games he played. The young wing knocked down 46 percent of his shots from the field and shot threes at a 35 percent clip on nearly five attempts per game. He produced 18 points per game, along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.
Once the NBA Draft Lottery results were revealed, it was apparent the Dallas Mavericks would take Cooper Flagg at No. 1. While the San Antonio Spurs were initially viewed as trade-out candidates with the No. 2 overall pick, the current assumption is that they are comfortable with taking Dylan Harper off the board.
Many believed Bailey would go third to the Sixers. Now, nobody can be sure.
@_utilitysports: This is definitely a puzzling experience
@knifetalkmavs: Never been more right on any prospect. Dude is a walking red flag. Gives bizarre interviews, keep rejecting workouts, came in 3 inches shorter than expected, shot diet and decision making is a concern. Good luck to anyone who drafts him top 4
@CJRealHoops1: I’m fine with a kid having an abundance of confidence, but when a naturally confident kid also is surrounded by people who only stoke his ego and give him austerely bad advice, it’s only going to make things worse and worse for him.
For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that the Sixers aren’t all the way out on Bailey, despite the recent turn of events. The Sixers are obviously impressed with Bailey’s skill set, based on what they’ve seen on tape throughout his freshman season at Rutgers. Also, the team met with Bailey at the NBA Draft Combine back in May.