NBA Fans React to Damian Lillard's Dominant Showing in Bucks vs 76ers
Competing in an intense environment on the road for the season opener, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard wasn’t feeling too much pressure.
Being around the NBA since 2012, the former sixth-overall pick was on a mission to remind everybody that he’s one of the most dangerous guards in the league. A shorthandedPhiladelphia 76ers team had to be the first to find out this week.
Although the Bucks were one guy short of their All-Star trio, missing Khris Middleton, the 76ers were down two-thirds of their All-Star committee. Tyrese Maxey was the lone wolf playing from the pack, as Joel Embiid and Paul George were issued the night off.
Through the first half of action, the Sixers started losing control later in the second quarter. They were outscored 36-24, allowing Lillard to head into halftime with 15 points in 18 minutes.
When Lillard came out for the third quarter, he tacked on another 15 points with near-perfect shooting from the field. The All-Star guard produced 12 of his points from deep, making all four of his threes in the third quarter alone.
Lillard would finish the game with 30 points in 38 minutes. He also dished out six assists and came down with nine rebounds, nearly notching the double-double.
Dame’s Dominance: The Reaction
@heavenlybuckets: Damian Lillard is really back to hitting these ridiculous threes…
@RussFcb: Damian Lillard is back
@MalikThr33sly: Damian Lillard is the best PG in the East. Yall can argue with a wall.
@TonyAtkinsTV: Damian Lillard. Sir.
@sydn3yfink: damian lillard looks like portland dame this season and the league should be terrified
Lillard received plenty of help from his star big man, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak checked in for 31 minutes on Wednesday night to make eight of his 11 shots, scoring 25 points.
The Bucks defeated the Sixers 124-109. Despite taking 18 fewer shots, the efficiency from Milwaukee’s side helped them put away a struggling and shorthanded Sixers team.