NBA Fans React to Damian Lillard's Dominant Showing in Bucks vs 76ers

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combine for 55 PTS to lead the @Bucks to the opening night win in Philly! 🔥



Dame: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 6 3PM

Giannis: 25 PTS (8-11 FGM), 14 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/hKScJgiZ7h