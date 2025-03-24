NBA Fans React to Georges Niang's Viral Comments to Sixers Standout
Georges Niang had a strong reputation as a fearless trash-talker in Philadelphia. During his short stint with the Sixers, Niang became a fan favorite for his ability to get under the opponent’s skin, playing the role of a verbal enforcer while being a consistent long-range shooter.
Lately, Niang’s been using those tactics against the Sixers. After hitting the free agency market two summers ago, Niang agreed to a deal to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the 2025 trade deadline, the Cavs moved Niang to the Atlanta Hawks, where he continued his trash-talking ways.
On Sunday night, Philly standout Quentin Grimes got an earful. Niang’s supposed comments went viral on social media, leading many fans to react to the scenario.
Based on what the broadcast audio picked up, Niang was heard telling Grimes he would be in the corner if Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey were on the court. That was a shot at Grimes’ recent emergence in the absence of the All-Star-caliber trio of Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George.
@RBPhillyTake: You have to respect the level of trash talk from Georges Niang. What a guy.
@TheGreatJames_: niang was always in the corner when Joel and Ben played so what’s the point of even saying this grimes is way better than him
Leading up to Sunday’s outing in Atlanta, Grimes has been averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 39 percent from three. While the sample size is smaller compared to his previous runs with other teams, Grimes is by far having the most productive stretch of his career.
Considering the state of the Sixers, Niang’s theory isn’t exactly far-fetched. When players like Embiid, Maxey, and George are on the floor, the offense runs through them. Since those three are hurt, it has opened up plenty of opportunities for Grimes to turn his usage up to a career-high 26 percent.
Since Niang was once in a role-player position with the Sixers, playing alongside Maxey and Embiid, he has an idea of how Grimes could be affected once they are healthy.
@tallntalented13: At least George knew his role.
@BeGotGame2: George Niang was telling Quentin Grimes “You a role player just like me, you gone be right back in the corner when Maxey come back” 😂😂😂
@blames_: This is a self own because that’s literally Georges Niang’s role on every team
Jokes might fly about Niang’s role on the Sixers and every other team he’s played for, but reliable role players are certainly essential to a team’s success.
The 24-year-old Grimes might have his sights set on something bigger, especially seeing his solo success on the Sixers as of late. Niang saw an opportunity to try and bring Grimes’ confidence down, using his situation on the Sixers as fuel in his trash talk.
Grimes still had a solid solo performance on Sunday, producing 26 points, along with six assists and five rebounds. Niang had a big night as well, putting up 20 points and knocking down five of his eight three-pointers. The Hawks defeated the Sixers 132-119.