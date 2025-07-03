NBA Fans React to Guerschon Yabusele's Move From Sixers to Knicks
Guerschon Yabusele has parted ways with the Philadelphia 76ers, and his new destination probably stings for fans much more than they initially expected.
Leading up to the opening of free agency, Yabusele was rumored to be gaining plenty of attention from the San Antonio Spurs. It all made sense, really. The Spurs had the space to give the former Real Madrid star a nice pay bump while placing him alongside his Team France teammate, Victor Wembanyama.
Once the Spurs went on a little spending spree without inking Yabusele within the first couple of hours of free agency beginning, it was becoming clear that San Antonio was slipping as a destination for Yabusele.
For a moment, Sixers fans were optimistic. Then reality hit hard. Yabusele agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks.
@HarrisonSanford: Ahhhhh nice depth piece for the Knicks … him and Clarkson … DEPTH! Much needed depth
@HardRockBet: 76ers screwed this one up
@AidanLaPorta69: This is actually disgusting
@mikerainey82: Brutal
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Yabusele isn’t expected to make more than $13 million over the next two seasons. While he’s getting paid a lot more than his previous season with the Sixers, he didn’t cash out the way many believed he would initially.
The Sixers probably could’ve afforded Yabusele, along with the restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes, who remains a priority for the team. The two sides didn’t come together to make something happen.
@Jazzywaddles234: I am truly shocked by this signing how could the sixers not offer him around the same amount? New York has extremely high taxes which will take a chunk of that on top of having extremely high rent compared to Philly that alone means he will probably be making less then the smaller mid level exception the sixers had access to. I don’t get this move by the sixers
@BolWrld: You’re telling me we couldn’t offer this?
The Sixers saw something in Yabusele during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. As Yabusele stood out for the silver medal-winning French team, the Sixers convinced the former Boston Celtics draft pick to take his talents back to the United States.
With assistance from the Sixers, Yabusele struck a buyout with Real Madrid before signing a minimum deal with the 76ers. During his lone season in Philly, Yabusele averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He hit on 50 percent of his shots from the field and shot threes at a 38 percent clip.
