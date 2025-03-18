NBA Fans React to Major Paul George News
After spending the last couple of weeks searching for the best path forward, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul George has been ruled out for at least six weeks to recover from multiple setbacks. Considering the timing and the state of the season, the Sixers forward’s first season in Philadelphia has concluded
Hours before the Sixers were slated to tip-off against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Sixers released an official statement regarding Paul George:
“Following consultations with specialists, as part of his treatment plan, Paul George has received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee. Following the procedure, George is medically unable to play and will be out for at least six weeks. Further updates on his recovery will be provided as appropriate.”
For the past couple of weeks, many expected the Sixers to eventually shut down George for the year. Therefore, when the decision was officially made public, NBA fans were far from surprised.
via @TerryFranconia: I’m so shocked by this news who could have predicted this…
via @ClipsIverson: We’re tanking of course he’s out
George, like many Sixers, was plagued with injuries throughout the 2024-2025 campaign. He missed the first five games of the regular season due to a knee injury. In late November, he suffered the same injury, which took him off the court for a small stretch.
While George was healthy for most of December going into January, he started missing scattered games due to groin soreness. In late January, a pinkie injury sidelined George for five straight games.
For one month, George competed in 11 games while playing through the pinkie injury. He started dealing with more groin soreness during the March 1 matchup against the Golden State Warriors. He went on to miss two out of the next three games, continuing a frustrating trend.
via @TheWestWolfPod: Hope he returns to form next season. One of the smoothest hoopas we've ever seen!
via @MrAzSports: Paul George contract may be worse then the Bradley Beal contact…
The Sixers couldn’t imagine the season would play out this way when they signed George back in July. Offering the former Los Angeles Clippers wing a max deal, the Sixers looked forward to creating a long-term star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George. All three players have dealt with their share of setbacks.
At this point, George is the second player to get ruled out for the remainder of the year. He wraps up his first Sixers run by averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists as the Sixers are on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
